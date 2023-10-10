Grand Blanc Twp. businessman sentenced to jail for larceny

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – A former Grand Blanc Township trustee and longtime businessman has been sentenced to jail for swindling thousands of dollars from dozens of his customers.

Kenneth Thomas is the former owner of the now-closed Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. He was charged with 36 larceny-related felonies in October 2022.

On July 25, Thomas pleaded guilty to three charges of larceny by conversion; prosecutors dropped most of the charges because he pleaded guilty.

Thomas was sentenced on Monday, Oct. 9 to serve 45 days in the Genesee County Jail and five years of probation for each charge. His time in jail and probation are being served concurrently.

Thomas will also pay $111,614.09 in restitution and hundreds in other court and legal fees.

