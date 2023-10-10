‘Hanging in there’: Genesee Co. animal shelter closed due to parvo

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Another case of a deadly disease closed down the Genesee County Animal Control on Monday, and the workers are doing all they can to stop the spread and get the shelter back open.

“We’re all really bummed. We all feel a little discouraged. We take every precaution that we possibly can to try to avoid these situations,” said Social Media Specialist Hannah Peterson.

Peterson said a dog tested positive for parvo, a potentially fatal disease, on Monday morning, Oct. 9.

“We have so many strays coming in day after day. They’re put on a little quarantine when they first come in so we can really keep an eye on their health, but with just such a huge influx of animals, it increases our chances of disease unfortunately,” Peterson explained.

Peterson said staff members at the shelter are working to deep clean the entire building, adding all the animals are in quarantine.

“They’re all hanging in there,” Peterson said. “We’re actually looking for a rescue for our dog that popped positive, so fingers crossed there. But they’re all doing pretty good. We haven’t noticed anything too concerning with any new animals, which is a very good sign.”

As of Tuesday evening, Oct. 10, the plan is to reopen the shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

In the meantime, Peterson said they’re reviewing their procedures to see what more can be done to keep parvo away.

“Upper management has been talking to see if there’s anything else that we can implement, if there’s anything else that we can do,” Peterson said. “So, we’re always trying to learn. We’re always rolling with the punches and making adjustments whenever necessary. So, we’re definitely learning as we go. Every day brings something new here and we’re just trying to all stay positive and keep going, keep pushing, and just taking it day-by-day.”

Peterson is optimistic the shelter will reopen next Tuesday at noon, which is when the Bissell Empty the Shelters event is scheduled to resume.

The event is waiving adoption fees through Oct. 28.

