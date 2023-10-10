Longway Planetarium to host free solar eclipse viewing event

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A partial solar eclipse will be visible in the Flint area this weekend and a local planetarium wants to help you see it for free!

On Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Longway Planetarium in Flint will have telescopes available in the law space between it and the Flint Institute of Arts for guests to watch the partial solar eclipse, weather permitting. Guests will also be able to view the eclipse inside the planetarium lobby by video.

“On Oct. 14, the moon will begin its transit of the sun starting at 11:45 a.m. and ending at 2:23 p.m., with the maximum eclipse occurring at 1:03 p.m. If there are no clouds, local residents will be able to see a crescent-shaped shadow from the partially-eclipsed sun at the peak,” Planetarium Manager Patrick Ross said. “People in the Flint region should be able to see this partial eclipse from any location with a clear view of the southern sky.”

About 34 percent of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon during the peak, but Ross said viewing the eclipse can only be done safely with special glasses or optical filters regardless of the eclipse percentage.

According to the planetarium, it is selling eclipse viewing glasses for $2 a pair at gift ships and at the Sloan Museum of Discovery across the street.

The Sloan Museum of Discovery will host workshops from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for people who want to create their own eclipse viewers. Admission to the museum is free to Genesee County residents.

After the eclipse, Longway’s “Skies Over Michigan” live astronomy show at 3 p.m. will intertwine eclipse facts with other astronomy events visible in Michigan’s night sky.

The outdoors telescope viewing event will be canceled if it is overcast or raining.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.