Michigan Lottery player wins $25K a year for life

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - One Michigan Lottery player won $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life.

The lucky player purchased the winning ticket online.

The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday night’s drawing: 09-13-17-30-38.

This is the ninth time this year a Michigan player has won the lifetime prize, the Michigan Lottery said.

The winner can receive annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life (whichever is greater) or a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The winner should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836 option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect their prize.

Lucky for Life tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.

