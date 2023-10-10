MSP: 51-year-old Flint woman shot, killed

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A 51-year-old woman was shot and killed in Flint on Monday night.

On Monday, Oct. 9 about 7:15 p.m., a shooting was reported at a residence in the 1500 block on Jane Street, MSP said.

MSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 51-year-old Flint woman was shot and killed inside the home during an altercation with her child’s father.

According to MSP, a 43-year-old Flint man has been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Flint Major Case Unit Det. Trooper FraShaun Darrough at 810-259-0240 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE for help.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.