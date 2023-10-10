Police: Missing Genesee Co. man could be in Owosso, Grand Rapids

Metro Authority Police needs help locating Clyde Fairchild
Metro Authority Police needs help locating Clyde Fairchild(Metro Police Authority of Genesee Co.)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County needs your help in locating a missing man.

Clyde Fairchild was last seen on Sept. 21 and the last time anyone had phone contact with him was on Sept. 27, according to police.

Fairchild told friends and family he was going to Florida to visit family but never showed up. Police believe he may have gone to the Owosso or Grand Rapids area.

If anyone has seen or has had contact with Fairchild, please contact the Metro Police Authority at (810)-820-2190.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue
Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction
Michigan State Police troopers seized drugs, syringes, and equipment used for distributing...
Michigan man arrested for selling drugs out of motel he lived in with his children, police say

Latest News

City of Flint Municipal Center
Flint City Council holds meeting over ARPA funds
POLICE: 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs still missing after hours of searching
Heart of Saginaw's new building
Heart of Saginaw gets new building following summer fire
An organization that's served thousands of inner-city youths and their families has a new...
Heart of Saginaw gets new building following fire