Police: Missing Genesee Co. man could be in Owosso, Grand Rapids

GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County needs your help in locating a missing man.

Clyde Fairchild was last seen on Sept. 21 and the last time anyone had phone contact with him was on Sept. 27, according to police.

Fairchild told friends and family he was going to Florida to visit family but never showed up. Police believe he may have gone to the Owosso or Grand Rapids area.

If anyone has seen or has had contact with Fairchild, please contact the Metro Police Authority at (810)-820-2190.

