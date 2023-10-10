Police provide more information on disappearance of 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office provided more information on the disappearance of the boy with special needs.

Police said on Tuesday morning the search for a missing 3-year-old boy continues after they were unable to locate him overnight.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on the missing child on S. Bauer Road just north of Clark Road in Watertown Township on Oct. 9. He walked away from his home at around 2 p.m. and has not been seen since.

According to officials, the babysitter was in the shower when the boy wandered off. Police said in the media briefing on Oct. 10 they are not giving the child’s name.

Police said the boy has autism and is nonverbal.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking nearby residents to check their homes, outbuildings and security cameras for potential signs of the boy.

Authorities said on Tuesday morning those who live in the area should also check vehicles and trees. This missing boy is reported to be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure.

He was last seen in a blue sweatshirt and gray/blue shorts. He has curly black hair. Officials said he is not wearing any shoes or socks.

Volunteers are continuing to search for the boy Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office said they are not taking any new volunteers to help to the premises.

“We appreciate all of those who have come out to volunteer!” wrote the Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “Please continue to check back for updates and we will let you know here if we need more volunteers.”

You can watch Tuesday morning’s media briefing below:

