Scattered showers Tuesday & staying cool

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - More damp conditions are expected for your Tuesday, particularly during the afternoon with continued cool air too. With the showery weather today, take advantage to get a few indoor tasks done because Wednesday and Thursday will be the driest days of the week to get any outdoor tasks done like leaf cleanup or fall garden/yard prep. The rain at the end of the week around Friday and Saturday is continuing to hold in our forecast as of this morning.

Today

There has been a quick round of light showers very early this morning, outside of this the first half of the day is going to be more rain-free. This is great news for our bus stops where you’ll stay mostly, if not completely dry, with the only damp conditions being leftovers from those showers very early today. Wind chills are around 10 degrees warmer than Monday morning. You’ll still want to have your rain gear ready to go for the afternoon bus stops though as today’s shower potential is greater during the afternoon and should line right up with the afternoon bus stops. This will be a lighter rain, but everyone in Mid-Michigan has the potential of seeing it today. Rain accumulations today stay on the light side around 0.10″ at the most.

Tuesday afternoon has the better chance of rain. (WNEM)

Highs will only reach up to 50 degrees this afternoon. Most of the day will be spent in the 40s and it will certainly feel like it too with a west wind at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. The average high temperature is 63 degrees so today will easily exceed 10 degrees below that mark.

Most of Tuesday will be spent in the 40s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Any showers left turn isolated overnight with lows falling to around 41 degrees. It’s going to be a quieter night with the wind also slowing down to 5 to 10 mph with a west southwest direction. The morning bus stops for Wednesday will be mostly dry.

Wednesday

Skies will be more variably cloudy through the day so some peeks of sun will be possible! Overall, a quieter day will be in-store with only highly isolated showers. Highs will reach up to 56 degrees with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. If any showers are able to form, they’re expected to remain brief. This will be a good day to get anything outdoors done!

Wednesday gets up to 56 degrees. (WNEM)

Rain Potential End of Week

As of this morning, the potential remains for a Colorado Low to track into the Great Lakes around Friday and Saturday. There are a couple of moving parts with how this forecast will evolve, one of those being high pressure in southern Canada behind the low. That could help steer this low, either closer to or farther away from our area. Kind of like when we track a winter storm, we need to let the low develop in order to be sampled at the ground. This should start around 36 hours from now in the latter parts of Wednesday. Once sampling commences, we’ll be able to greatly narrow down specific as far as exact rain totals, timing down to the hour, and total duration of rain.

The end of this week could potentially see a widespread, prolonged rain. (WNEM)

As everything stands right now though, rain chances should evolve as follows (and this is a “best chance” scenario for more rain in Mid-Michigan):

- Thursday: A few showers ahead of the warm front, mostly in the evening and night.

- Friday: Those warm frontal showers continue, though could be more intermittent during the day. As the core of the low approaches, rain coverage will pick up in a greater breadth for the Friday night timeframe.

- Saturday: That rain from Friday night continues with Saturday likely being the wettest day in the extended forecast. By Saturday night, rain totals could exceed 1.5″ (this total will change around a little as we get closer to the end of the week).

- Sunday & Monday: The northeast wind behind the low will allow lake-effect rain showers to form. They’ll be more scattered.

As always, stay tuned for more updates and be sure to keep checking back here and on your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

