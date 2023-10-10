Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize

SHIAWASSEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Shiawassee County resident is $6 million richer after playing the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches instant game.

The 56-year-old lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought their winning ticket at the Clark gas station at 252 South Main St. in Lapeer, the Michigan Lottery said.

“I have been playing the $300,000,000 Diamond Riches game since it came out,” they said. “When I purchased the ticket, I scratched the barcode right away and scanned it. I got a message to file a claim, so I scratched the ticket to see what I’d won.”

The player wasn’t sure if the ticket was real after they discovered they won.

“When I revealed the ‘6MIL’ symbol, I was dumbfounded. I showed the clerk who sold me the ticket and asked if it was real,” they said. “I don’t think it’s going to fully sink in until I see all the extra zeros in my bank account!”

The player chose to receive their prize as a one-time lump sum payment about $4.1 million, rather than the 30 annuity payments for the full amount, according to the Michigan Lottery.

“Winning is such a blessing and couldn’t have come at a better time in my life,” the player said.

The player plans to purchase a house and a car with the winnings and save the rest.

Players have won more than $311 million playing $300,000,000 Diamond Riches, which launched in July 2022, the Michigan Lottery said, adding each $50 ticket offered players a chance to win prizes ranging from $50 up to $6 million.

Winning lottery instant game ticket. (Michigan Lottery)

