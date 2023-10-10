Some sun returns Wednesday, slight warm up, soggy late week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Today hasn’t been our nicest day to say the least!

Rain and clouds have returned to Mid-Michigan, and temperatures have been stuck on the cooler side of normal for several days now, after being well above normal early last week. For those who aren’t a fan of the rain, we should get a break tomorrow with only a small chance for a shower. As for the cooler temperatures, those won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

For a look toward the weekend, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Rain showers can be expected for at least the next few hours during the early evening, with most of them being on the lighter side and just providing a nuisance to any evening travel or plans.

Showers will eventually fade late this evening and overnight, with a much smaller coverage into the overnight hours as any showers should start getting closer to the Lake Michigan shoreline to our north and west. Skies won’t clear entirely over the area once showers end, but we should see at least some break up of the clouds into Wednesday morning.

Lows will be chilly into Wednesday morning. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Overnight lows will remain chilly in the 30s and 40s, with a westerly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight. Winds near the shoreline may be stronger around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Showers are expected to be isolated on Wednesday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Only a small chance for a shower exists on Wednesday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The best chance for any isolated showers appears to be in our northern zones, closer to Lake Michigan. That sunshine may not be constant, with periods of clouds mixing in at times, but it should be one of our days with the best chance for sun over the next seven.

Highs on Wednesday should be in the 50s. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs will respond slightly on Wednesday, with a jump into the middle 50s for afternoon highs. Winds will remain westerly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Dry weather will likely continue Wednesday night, and depending on how well skies clear, there could be a chance for frost into Thursday morning. Advisories would likely be issued if this is the case. Lows will have a chance to fall into the 30s for many areas.

Soggy Friday & Saturday

Rain is expected to become likely Friday evening through Saturday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

A warm front moving into the state may stay south of the TV5 viewing area most of the day Thursday, though that’s not set in stone just yet, so stay tuned! But we expect it to eventually move north through the area early Friday, likely bringing at least a chance of showers during the morning.

Behind that, we may see a lull, before more rain moves in on Friday evening. Once that round of rain moves in, it may start a soggy period from Friday evening right through the day Saturday. It’s during this time, Friday night and Saturday, that most of the area could pick up close to, or over, 1″ of rain.

Rainfall totals over 1" appear possible for much of the area late Friday night through Saturday. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Thankfully, we haven’t been super soaked lately with September being fairly dry, so we should be able to handle this. But make sure you clear drains and other areas where water may pile up now that leaves are starting to fall.

Remember, it’s only Tuesday, so there is plenty of time for things to change. But right now, Saturday it looking like an indoor plans kind of day!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.