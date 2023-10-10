State offers seniors tips to avoid scams during Medicare open enrollment

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are offering tips to seniors on how to avoid scams during Medicare’s open enrollment period.

Medicare’s open enrollment period starts Sunday, Oct. 15 and goes through Thursday, Dec. 7.

DIFS and MDHHS provide the following tips for seniors to protect themselves from scams and high-pressure sales tactics:

Visit the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) websites to keep up to date on scams. The FCC and CMS both offer educational resources, including videos, to help seniors stay informed about and protect themselves from the latest scams. In addition, CMS offers additional information about Medicare enrollment which seniors may find useful.

Never give your Medicare number or other personal information to callers or visitors even if they say they are from Medicare. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will never call or send someone to your home to ask for personal information or check your Medicare number. Insurance agents and brokers cannot state that they are from Medicare, that their plans are approved, endorsed, or authorized by Medicare, that they are calling on behalf of Medicare, or that Medicare or any state or federal agency has asked them to call or see you.

You can get information on Medicare plans without providing an ID number. The only time you must use your Medicare ID number is when you enroll in a plan.

Do not rely on caller ID. Scammers can use technology to make it look like they are calling from a legitimate business or government agency.

Ignore anyone who contacts you saying you must join their prescription drug plan or you will lose your Medicare coverage. Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage is voluntary; if you do not enroll in a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan when you become eligible for Medicare, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty.

Don’t trust Medicare mailers that appear to be government communications. These may be advertisements for private companies that may have a disclaimer buried in small print.

Agents/brokers selling Medicare Advantage or Medicare Part D plans are not allowed to do certain things, including: Make unsolicited calls, send unsolicited text messages, or leave voicemail messages. Make unsolicited visits to your home or go door to door to leave materials on your doorstep on in your mailbox. They may not approach you or market to you in a public place like the grocery store or public parks.



MDHHS and DIFS urge anyone with questions or concerns about their Medicare coverage to contact Medicare directly on its website or by calling 1-800-633-4227.

If anyone has experienced this type of scam or a high-pressure sales tactic, contact DIFS on its website or by calling 877-999-6442 to file a complaint. DIFS is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Michigan Medicare Assistance Program (MMAP) has certified counselors available to help Medicare beneficiaries of all ages understand their Medicare options and how to protect themselves from health care fraud and scams. MMAP services are free and confidential and funded by grants from the state and federal governments. You can reach a MMAP counselor by calling 1-800-803-7174 or by visiting its website.

