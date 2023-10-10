STATE POLICE: Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The body of 2-year-old Jermaine Jones has been found, state police confirmed to News 10.

The boy was found in the Looking Glass River, the Clinton County Undersheriff confirmed.

The toddler, who was autistic and nonverbal, allegedly wandered off from his Watertown Township home while his babysitter was in the shower on Monday.

Police deployed tracking dogs, drones, thermal imaging, boats, and civilian search crews while searching for the boy.

Police previously told News 10 that foul play was not suspected.

Background:

