‘They killed my baby’: Saginaw mother seeking justice for murdered son

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw mother is pleading for help to find justice for her murdered son.

Cortez Hampton, 15, was found shot and killed in an abandoned house in July. His mother said she believes she knows who pulled the trigger, but she needs the public’s help.

“He was working for my husband’s boss, making money the right way, doing good things. Excited to be in school this year, the 11th grade, he was very smart,” said Cortez’s mother, Amanda Walker.

She was speaking through tears as she reminisced on her son’s final days.

It’s been three months since his passing, but his mother said every day she wakes up to this reality is a nightmare.

“How do you be happy and present for your other children when you’re in such despair and debilitated over the loss of another?” Walker said.

It happened the morning of July 7 at an abandoned house in the 2000 block of South Jefferson. Officers from the Saginaw Police Department were called to the scene just before 10 a.m. that morning when they found Cortez Hampton suffering from at least one gunshot wound that took his life.

Walker said she believes this was premeditated and done by people Cortez called his friends.

“My son left with them thinking he was going to a party,” Walker said.

But she said there was no party and believes his friends were after him because he refused to help them commit crimes. She said they not only killed her son, but they recorded his final moments.

“He just wanted them to be his friend. He just wanted to be a part of something and he said, ‘I can’t believe you all are really going to do me like this, I thought you all were my friends,’ and raised his hands up and they shot him,” Walker said.

She said she is working to obtain the video to give to the police.

“Please do the right thing and give that video to the police,” Walker said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and so far, nobody is in custody.

If you have any information regarding the death of Cortez Hampton, call police.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.