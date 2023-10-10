Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023: 5 things you need to know

By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday, our TV5 friends! Hope you are keeping warm this morning. While you prepare for the day ahead, here are five things you need to know.

1. A three-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs is missing, even after a day of searching. Police and volunteers will canvass the area he went missing at 7 a.m. The boy is autistic and non-verbal. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone nearby to check homes and security cameras.

2. In Genesee County, police also need help finding missing man, Clyde Fairchild. The last time he was seen was Sept. 21 and the last time anyone heard from him was Sept. 29, according to police. Fairchild told friends and family he was headed to Florida to see family but he never showed up, police said. Authorities believe he may have gone to the Owosso or Grand Rapids area.

3. Stellantis has laid off 520 workers in Michigan at the Trenton Engine Complex, due to the UAW strike. General Motors offered a new contract to the union Monday. It includes 20 percent pay increase over the contract period where almost all UAW employees would $82,000 a year in base wages by the end of the deal.

4. First responders in Saginaw will be honored for their hard work. The fire department is inviting you to its annual award ceremony and open house today at 10 a.m. It’s at the fire department headquarters on Federal Avenue.

5. The United Way of Saginaw County is behind upcoming food distribution sites. If you’re in need of groceries, check these giveaways:

  • Victorious Believers, Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.
  • Nativity Lutheran, Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m.
  • Faith Lutheran, Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Radiant Church of God, Friday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m.

