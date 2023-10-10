USPS announces holiday shipping deadlines, ditches seasonal price increase

A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
A mailbox is seen in Annapolis, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The United States Postal Service announced this year’s holiday shipping deadlines Tuesday, and for the first time since it began in 2020, there will be no temporary holiday price increase this year.

For a card, letter or package to arrive by Dec. 25, the USPS says the deadline for mailing by its new parcel shipping program USPS Ground Advantage is Dec. 16. First-Class Mail, which includes greeting cards, also has a deadline of Dec. 16.

The Priority Mail deadline is Dec. 18 (Dec. 16 in Hawaii) and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 20.

International deadlines depend on the destination. More information is available on the USPS website.

The Postal Service says it is not having a temporary holiday surcharge this year so it can offer “increased predictability in pricing for customers.” FedEx and UPS have already announced holiday price increases for this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
War in Israel
War in Israel hitting close to home for some Michiganders
GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue
Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw

Latest News

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
WB US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps closing for 3 weeks
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire broke out during training