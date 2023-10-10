WB US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps closing for 3 weeks

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced it will be closing the westbound US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps as part of an ongoing project starting on Oct. 12.

MDOT said this project is part of a $32.8 billion investment to rebuild westbound US-10 from 7 Mile Road to Bay City.

According to MDOT, the project includes bridge maintenance at Three Mile Road, replacement of a culvert at Culver Creek, and replacement of the Mackinaw Road overpass in May of next year along with the addition of two roundabouts and replacement of current traffic signals.

The westbound US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps will be closed beginning Thursday, Oct. 12, MDOT said adding, the project is estimated to end on Thursday, Nov. 2.

MDOT said during the ramps’ closures, traffic will be detoured via 9 Mile Road and eastbound US-10.

According to MDOT, Three Mile Road bridge over US-10 is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 11 and the southbound I-17/US-10 ramps are expected to reopen in early November.

