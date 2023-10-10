‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer

On Monday, Oct. 9 General Motors (GM) made its latest offer to the UAW and members share how they feel about the latest offer.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) have been on strike against the Big Three automakers for over three weeks with thousands of people from over 40 plants walking off the job.

Recently, Stellantis laid off more than 500 workers at the Trenton Engine Complex south of Detroit and 120 others lost work in Indiana and Ohio.

On Monday, Oct. 9, General Motors (GM) made its latest offer to the UAW and members shared how they feel about it.

“I think they still, you know, need to bring it up a little bit more, more to where we’re looking for,” said UAW Local 651 member Ryane Swims.

GM’s offer includes a 20 percent pay raise, along with an increased 401K contribution from 6.4 percent to 8 percent, and enhancements to the cost of living adjustment (COLA).

Swims said he’s following UAW President Shawn Fain’s lead on what a fair contract should be.

“To what our President of the UAW is asking for, we stand behind him to do what needs to be done,” he said.

Other UAW members like Jequanda Carpenter said GM’s newest proposal falls short.

“We deserve more. We deserve just a little bit more, a little bit more than a little bit more, but we deserve more. A lot more,” she said.

Carpenter said there’s one thing missing.

“We want our pension, it’s been 17 years we’ve been here - we have children. It’s time. In eight years, we’re going to want to be home with our loved ones and still reaping our benefits,” Carpenter said. “So, we care about our pension, like, we’re happy with everything else but we’ll be satisfied with our pension reinstated.”

As for Swims, unless GM offers what the UAW considers a fair contract he’ll be striking until the union gets what it wants.

“We’re going to stick it out and be here to do what we need to do because we’ve sacrificed, me and all my partners, and everybody in the UAW, as much as we have and we’re waiting for a good contract to come our way,” he said.

Read next:
MSP: 51-year-old Flint woman shot, killed
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
State Police: Missing Clinton Co. 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
WB US-10/Mackinaw Road interchange ramps closing for 3 weeks
A section of 70th Street in far southeast Lincoln reopened to traffic Tuesday.
Free radon testing kits available for Saginaw Co. residents
The Saginaw County Health Department is offering free radon testing kits to residents and is...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Michigan State and Nebraska play during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25,...
Game time for UM-MSU matchup announced
War in Israel
War in Israel hitting close to home for some Michiganders
GM makes another offer to UAW as negotiations continue
Michigan State Police
MSP investigating homicide in Saginaw

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Oct. 10
DIFS and MDHHS provide tips for seniors to protect themselves from scams and high-pressure...
State offers seniors tips to avoid scams during Medicare open enrollment
Cortez Hampton
‘They killed my baby’: Saginaw mother seeking justice for murdered son
A Saginaw mother is pleading for help to find justice for her murdered son.
‘They killed my baby’: Saginaw mother seeking justice for murdered son
Saginaw County residents can get free radon testing kits until Oct. 31.
Free radon testing kits available for Saginaw Co. residents