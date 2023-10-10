‘We deserve more’: UAW members react to GM’s latest contract offer

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) have been on strike against the Big Three automakers for over three weeks with thousands of people from over 40 plants walking off the job.

Recently, Stellantis laid off more than 500 workers at the Trenton Engine Complex south of Detroit and 120 others lost work in Indiana and Ohio.

On Monday, Oct. 9, General Motors (GM) made its latest offer to the UAW and members shared how they feel about it.

“I think they still, you know, need to bring it up a little bit more, more to where we’re looking for,” said UAW Local 651 member Ryane Swims.

GM’s offer includes a 20 percent pay raise, along with an increased 401K contribution from 6.4 percent to 8 percent, and enhancements to the cost of living adjustment (COLA).

Swims said he’s following UAW President Shawn Fain’s lead on what a fair contract should be.

“To what our President of the UAW is asking for, we stand behind him to do what needs to be done,” he said.

Other UAW members like Jequanda Carpenter said GM’s newest proposal falls short.

“We deserve more. We deserve just a little bit more, a little bit more than a little bit more, but we deserve more. A lot more,” she said.

Carpenter said there’s one thing missing.

“We want our pension, it’s been 17 years we’ve been here - we have children. It’s time. In eight years, we’re going to want to be home with our loved ones and still reaping our benefits,” Carpenter said. “So, we care about our pension, like, we’re happy with everything else but we’ll be satisfied with our pension reinstated.”

As for Swims, unless GM offers what the UAW considers a fair contract he’ll be striking until the union gets what it wants.

“We’re going to stick it out and be here to do what we need to do because we’ve sacrificed, me and all my partners, and everybody in the UAW, as much as we have and we’re waiting for a good contract to come our way,” he said.

