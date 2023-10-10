You Can in Michigan campaign created to bolster state’s employment

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Whitmer said the new campaign called You Can in Michigan invites American workers to take advantage of the state’s high-tech jobs and quality of life.

The campaign features people living and working across the Great Lakes State, which includes TV commercials, radio spots, social channels, and a new website.

“We’re also unveiling the michiganlife.org. This is a new website for job seekers to explore the state, calculate the cost of living, and define and reach their career goals with the support of the Michigan Career Portal,” Whitmer said.

The goal of the initiative is to make Michigan the leader in building in demand skills.

The You Can in Michigan campaign is designed to work in collaboration with Pure Michigan.

The national media campaign includes advertisements targeting 12 markets that the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said has a density of talent, including New York City, San Francisco, Austin, Texas, and more.

“MEDC remains committed to leveraging cutting edge, state-of-the-art technology in our marketing efforts. So, the Michigan Career Portal is a great example of this: matching job seekers with the ideal job and geographic data for them, using AI to provide personal recommendations, and allowing employers to find more talent faster,” explained Michelle Grinnell with MEDC.

Officials said the state’s marketing campaigns are all related with different goals. Pure Michigan focuses on travel and recreation, Pure Opportunity focuses on business growth, and You Can in Michigan highlights life in Michigan.

