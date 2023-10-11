4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Four mid-Michigan adult-use/medicinal marijuana dispensaries are having disciplinary action taken against them due to Annual Financial Statement (AFS) noncompliance.

The dispensaries that are receiving disciplinary action are HCM Provisioning, Inc. in Mt. Morris, 664 Vassar, LLC dba Premier Provisioning Center #2 in Vassar, 3843 Euclid, LLCM in Bay City, and BR Laboratory of Chesaning, LLC in Chesaning.

HCM Provisioning, Inc. has been ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 within 90 days

664 Vassar LLC dba Premier Provisioning Center in Vassar has been ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 within 60 days

3843 Euclid, LLCM in Bay City has been ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 within 90 days

BR Laboratory of Chesaning, LLC in Chesaning has been ordered to pay a fine of $10,000 within 30 days

If the dispensaries have not paid their fines within the time constraint, they will have their licenses suspended until payment is received.

According to the state, the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and Rule 20 of the Marihuana Licenses rules requires medical facility licensees to annually submit to the Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) financial statements of the licensee’s total operations in a manner and form determined by CRA.

Additionally, the state said the Contact Authorization – Medical AFS form, the Confirmation of Section 701 Compliance form, and the Certified Personal Accountant (CPA) Attestation of Practice Authority form must also be submitted with the AFS report.

In total, 22 dispensaries in Michigan are facing disciplinary action or have received administrative formal complaints by the CRA.

