ACT scores down, some universities adopting test-optional admission

ACT test scores for U.S. students dropped to new 30-year low, suggesting a lack of student readiness for college-level coursework.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Brown
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
However, those scores won’t necessarily hinder students getting into college.

“I think a lot of this has to do with learning loss during COVID,” said Joe Vainner, director of admissions at UM-Flint.

Vainner said this does not mean seniors are leaving school unprepared for college.

Of students who were tested, only 21 percent met benchmarks for success in college-level classes in all subjects.

ACT scores have historically been used to indicate high schoolers’ reading, English, science, and mathematical levels. The higher your score, the higher your chances of getting into college.

“I think we’re moving toward an environment where only the most selective colleges and universities are looking at ACT and SAT scores,” Vainner said. “For most students, there are a number of schools that may look at [scores] for students that are right on the border of meeting their admissions criteria.”

During the COVID outbreak, many universities and colleges moved away from requiring standardized test scores due to students being academically disadvantaged and emotionally stressed from the pandemic.

Vainner said UM-Flint stopped requiring them in March of 2020 and plan to keep it that way.

“For most students, most of the time we’re looking at their high school performance because all of the data shows that that’s the best indicator of whether they’re going to succeed in college,” he explained.

Other universities in the mid-Michigan area seem to agree.

Saginaw Valley State University’s Executive Director of University Communications, J.J. Boehm, said in a statement to TV5, “We have decided to remain test-optional, as a student’s high school GPA is the best predictor of college success.”

Kettering University’s interim Vice President Suzanne Petrusch said, in part, “With the large state systems and high-profile private institutions that have adopted test-optional admission practices, I do not see a return to mandated score submission on a large scale. It will be interesting to see how the two major testing organizations adapt in the coming years.”

Sentiments indicate the importance of standardized testing may be a thing of the past.

“It’s more important in terms of what classes we place them into during their first and second semester, to get them up to the level they need to be at than it is, in any doubts I have, in their ability to succeed in college,” Vainner said.

In 2023, 1.4 million U.S. students took the ACT and the average score was 19.5 out of 36.

In 2022, the average score was 19.8.

