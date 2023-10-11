Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery opens second location in Freeland

By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A popular Bay City bakery has expanded and opened its second location in Freeland at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Longtime pastry chef, Jarrid Weighman founded BakeHouse Bakery in 2013. It was merged in 2020 with the Zielinski family-owned and operated Barney’s Bakery, established in 1921, to create Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery.

The Bay City business hasn’t stopped growing since.

The second bakery location has opened at 218 N. Main St. in Freeland. The full-service bakery features baked breads, rolls, donuts, pastries, cinnamon rolls, cannoli, cream puffs and more.

It will be open Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 200 customers received free signature cut-out cookies.

“Community partnerships have fueled our growth,” Weighman said. “Collaborating with local small businesses means so much to us. Local bars and restaurants regularly purchase and offer our bread, buns and dessert products on their menus.”

Meantime, the business began a new grab-and-go online, full of homemade chicken pot pies, pasties, lasagna and fresh salads. The Freeland location will have more room with plans to expand on the grab-and-go, according to the company’s social media.

The Bay City store will be open regular hours, Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon.

Weighman is committed to feeding the community of pastry lovers the Zielinski family served over 91 years, according to the bakery’s website.

