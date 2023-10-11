Buena Vista native calls win on Wheel of Fortune ‘surreal’

Download the free WNEM-TV5 streaming app to stay up-to-date with the latest news, weather and sports.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - At the age of 13, one Buena Vista man told his mother he planned to appear on Wheel of Fortune. Now an adult, those dreams have come true.

James Sanders now lives in Arizona with his wife and two daughters.

Sanders said his wife had pushed him to apply for the show for years, she even had a dream about it.

“I finally submitted the video application. Then about a month later, I get an email to set up the first interview. A week later, the second interview,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he was even put through a mock-show, with three other contestants to see what they would be like on the show.

“They told me if you don’t hear from us in about two months, then try again next year. I told my wife to stop stalking my email. If it happens, it happens,” Sanders said.

Two days later he got the news he was heading to the show.

While on the show, Sanders was able to meet hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

“There were still times where myself and other contestants were just standing around an soaking it up,” Sanders said. “We were going through rehearsals when out of nowhere Vanna White just comes walking through in a regular T-shirt and shorts.”

Meeting Sajak was like meeting a uncle for Sanders.

While Sanders didn’t solve the main bonus puzzle, he did win the prize puzzle and won a trip to New England.

“I won just over $23,000. We’re extremely excited,” Sanders said.

The entire experience was a dream come true for Sanders. For those looking to achieve their own goals, Sanders’ advice is simple.

“Do it. I don’t care how long it takes, how long it’s been since you’ve thought about it, just do it,” Sanders said.

Read next:
MSP places in Best Looking Cruiser Contest
Michigan State Police
4 mid-Michigan dispensaries to pay hefty fines for CRA noncompliance
Michigan marijuana generic
Lawsuit ends with settlement in Flint police captain’s death
Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Onaway resident donates state Christmas tree in honor of late wife
Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Jorden Schmitzer is accused of killing 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt of Birch Run Township.
Man gets life in prison for 2021 Birch Run Twp. murder
Trick or Treat hours 2022
Trick-or-treat times across mid-Michigan
May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell
What you need to know about this weekend’s annular eclipse
Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree.
Onaway resident donates state Christmas tree in honor of late wife