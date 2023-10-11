Buena Vista native calls win on Wheel of Fortune ‘surreal’

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - At the age of 13, one Buena Vista man told his mother he planned to appear on Wheel of Fortune. Now an adult, those dreams have come true.

James Sanders now lives in Arizona with his wife and two daughters.

Sanders said his wife had pushed him to apply for the show for years, she even had a dream about it.

“I finally submitted the video application. Then about a month later, I get an email to set up the first interview. A week later, the second interview,” Sanders said.

Sanders said he was even put through a mock-show, with three other contestants to see what they would be like on the show.

“They told me if you don’t hear from us in about two months, then try again next year. I told my wife to stop stalking my email. If it happens, it happens,” Sanders said.

Two days later he got the news he was heading to the show.

While on the show, Sanders was able to meet hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

“There were still times where myself and other contestants were just standing around an soaking it up,” Sanders said. “We were going through rehearsals when out of nowhere Vanna White just comes walking through in a regular T-shirt and shorts.”

Meeting Sajak was like meeting a uncle for Sanders.

While Sanders didn’t solve the main bonus puzzle, he did win the prize puzzle and won a trip to New England.

“I won just over $23,000. We’re extremely excited,” Sanders said.

The entire experience was a dream come true for Sanders. For those looking to achieve their own goals, Sanders’ advice is simple.

“Do it. I don’t care how long it takes, how long it’s been since you’ve thought about it, just do it,” Sanders said.

