Continued UAW strike becoming more impactful on Michigan economy

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against the Big Three is almost a month old and it’s reaching record losses.

A recent analysis shows more than $5.5 billion have been lost in the strike’s first three weeks.

Roughly 25,000 UAW workers are hitting the picket line instead of the assembly line, causing ripple effects from mid-Michigan to the rest of the country.

Chris Douglas, a professor of economics at the University of Michigan-Flint, said there’s a two-month lag in real economic numbers for Michigan, so the latest information doesn’t reflect the impact of the work stoppage.

However, he said the Great Lakes State is affected more by UAW’s strike than most of the country.

“Auto manufacturing is about 6 percent of Michigan’s economy. It’s about half a percentage point of the U.S. economy. So, auto manufacturing is about twelve times more important for Michigan than the rest of the nation,” Douglas explained.

He said if people haven’t felt the impact of UAW’s strike against the Big Three yet, they will if it goes on long enough.

“Eventually, dealers will be depleted of their inventories,” he said. “I don’t know where dealers are right now, but at some point, they’ll run out of cars to sell. With parts suppliers facing strikes and shutdowns, parts suppliers will have difficulty supplying parts to people who want their car repaired. So, at some point, inventories will become depleted, and then we will really start to notice an economic impact.”

Douglas said Michigan’s economy lost about a half billion dollars when the UAW struck against General Motors in 2019. This time, the price might be much higher.

“The auto companies have less inventory to draw down as production has been stopped, and there’s been strike activity against all three companies right now, compared to just against General Motors in 2019. So, I think if the strike continues for six weeks like it did in 2019, the cost could be two to three times greater in Michigan than it was back then,” he said.

Back then, the supply chain wasn’t trying to recover from a pandemic.

Douglas said a long strike could have lasting effects.

“This strike threatens to undo some of that COVID recovery and then the question just becomes, ‘How much of that COVID recovery is undone?’ It’s hard to know. We’ll probably know at some point in the future when data is available,” Douglas said.

He said the first hard numbers that reflect the impact of the strike on Michigan’s economy should be out in November.

Jason Hester, one of the owners at Starlite Burger and Coney Shop in Burton, said despite the UAW strike being a month old, it’s not biting into his bottom line yet.

“You know we’ve been fortunate. As of right now, it’s not really affecting us, but if this thing goes on longer and longer, if it goes on for a couple of months, we’ll definitely feel the effects of it,” he said.

Hester said at this point, his only concern is serving hungry customers.

“We’re business as usual. We go with the flow. I’m not going to have any knee-jerk reaction to the situation and start laying people off, or cutting hours as of yet because we just don’t know where it’s going to go yet. We’ll adjust accordingly as things happen,” he said.

Hester admitted not knowing how long the strike will last is on a lot of minds in Burton.

“I think everybody has a little anxiety over it, but again, I think we’re just going to take it in stride. As of right now, we’re just business as usual. And obviously we’re all hoping that this gets resolved quickly, and all sides are happy, and we can go back to our normal daily grind,” he said.

Hester said his business has survived plenty of strikes over the past 60 years, and this one will be no different.

