Dow Gardens warns visitors of Christmas Walk scam

By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland’s Dow Gardens is warning visitors about a Grinch, or several people who have created fake events for the Christmas Walk, pretending to be hosts.

The Christmas Walk is an annual event hosted by Dow Gardens, a “gift” to the community. The event features lights, carolers and warm beverages.

The gardens is reminding visitors there is no admission for the event, and they will not ask visitors to purchase tickets or provide personal information.

“Before clicking ‘interested’ or ‘going; to an event, please take a moment to verify the event host to ensure you receive the latest updates,” the gardens said in a Facebook post.

The annual Christmas Walk is taking place Dec. 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. Learn more at this link.

