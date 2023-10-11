Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop

Cheyenne Hill
Cheyenne Hill(Lawrence County Sheriff's Department)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic stop for a vehicle suspected to be involved in the theft of firewood from a Forsyth Township campground led to the arrest of an Indiana homicide suspect.

On Sept. 16, the Forsyth Township Police Department (FTPD) received a report of firewood stolen from Forsyth Township Tourist Park Campground. Police received video surveillance of the crime, which also provided a vehicle description.

According to investigators, an FTPD officer conducted a traffic stop later in the day after observing the matching vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Cheyenne Hill of Bedford, Indiana, was found to have a valid, extraditable warrant for her arrest for Child Neglect Causing Death to a 20-month-old child, a felony.

Hill was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail and extradited back to Lawrence County, Indiana to face charges.

According to a press release posted on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the investigation into Hill began in 2022.

The Sheriff’s Department said on Nov. 23 last year, detectives with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to IU Health in Bedford, Indiana for a report of possible child abuse involving an infant. Investigators learned that Elliaunna Plummer, 19 months old, had been admitted to the hospital for injuries that were consistent with abuse. Elliaunna was flown to Riley Hospital, where she died from her injuries a few days later.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives, led by Capt. Jim Slone, conducted months-long investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to Elliaunna’s death. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation included forensic analysis, dozens of interviews, polygraphs, and electronic device analysis. Detectives submitted their report to the prosecutor and the court issued a warrant for Hill on one felony charge of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. The warrant included nationwide extradition for Hill.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, investigators had knowledge that Hill had moved to Michigan and was staying in various places in the northern part of that state.

Lawrence County Sheriff Transport Officers brought Hill back to Lawrence County on Sept. 25, where she was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for the warrant.

According to Indiana’s online court documents, Hill is scheduled for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, Oct. 11
More than 100 years after it sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, a steel bulk freighter, the...
WWI-era freighter discovered 100 years after it sank
A man found guilty for a murder in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Man gets life in prison for 2021 Birch Run Twp. murder
One of the owners at Starlite Burger and Coney Shop in Burton said despite the UAW strike being...
'We've been fortunate': Local business not feeling UAW strike impacts yet
ACT test generic
ACT scores down, some universities adopting test-optional admission