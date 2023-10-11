Firewood theft from Forsyth Twp. campground leads to homicide arrest during traffic stop

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A traffic stop for a vehicle suspected to be involved in the theft of firewood from a Forsyth Township campground led to the arrest of an Indiana homicide suspect.

On Sept. 16, the Forsyth Township Police Department (FTPD) received a report of firewood stolen from Forsyth Township Tourist Park Campground. Police received video surveillance of the crime, which also provided a vehicle description.

According to investigators, an FTPD officer conducted a traffic stop later in the day after observing the matching vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle, identified as Cheyenne Hill of Bedford, Indiana, was found to have a valid, extraditable warrant for her arrest for Child Neglect Causing Death to a 20-month-old child, a felony.

Hill was arrested and lodged at the Marquette County Jail and extradited back to Lawrence County, Indiana to face charges.

According to a press release posted on the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, the investigation into Hill began in 2022.

The Sheriff’s Department said on Nov. 23 last year, detectives with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to IU Health in Bedford, Indiana for a report of possible child abuse involving an infant. Investigators learned that Elliaunna Plummer, 19 months old, had been admitted to the hospital for injuries that were consistent with abuse. Elliaunna was flown to Riley Hospital, where she died from her injuries a few days later.

Sheriff’s Office Detectives, led by Capt. Jim Slone, conducted months-long investigation into the events surrounding and leading up to Elliaunna’s death. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation included forensic analysis, dozens of interviews, polygraphs, and electronic device analysis. Detectives submitted their report to the prosecutor and the court issued a warrant for Hill on one felony charge of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death. The warrant included nationwide extradition for Hill.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, investigators had knowledge that Hill had moved to Michigan and was staying in various places in the northern part of that state.

Lawrence County Sheriff Transport Officers brought Hill back to Lawrence County on Sept. 25, where she was booked into the Lawrence County Jail for the warrant.

According to Indiana’s online court documents, Hill is scheduled for a jury trial beginning March 13, 2024.

