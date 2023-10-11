Flint City Council must vote on $4.3M grant or city could lose it

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - After dysfunction at the city council’s Special Affairs Meeting, the area could lose a multimillion-dollar grant to enhance waste collection services for the city.

The council will have to come together and vote to make it happen.

“Nothing got done, and that has just been the new normal is nothing is getting done,” said Flint City Councilwoman Eva Worthing.

In the aftermath of Monday night’s Special Affairs Meeting dysfunction, which saw Flint City Council break quorum and not hold a regular meeting, there is now $4.3 million that could be gone at the end of this month if council members can’t get it together and vote on a grant that could see enhanced waste collection services for the city.

Related: City of Flint: City council violates charter for second time

“It’s very important to the residents in the city that our garbage gets picked up regularly with no issues,” Worthing said.

The grant would be awarded through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) and the Recycling Partnership.

Fearing, the opportunity may pass the city by, Worthing is hoping the city council can come together and approve the grant for residents moving forward, as it would come at no extra cost to residents all the way through 2028.

“Our rates aren’t going up, so we would extend the contract two more years with the same rate, no rate increase, and then we’d have the free garbage cans and recycle bins to boot. And this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Worthing said.

Keeping their services with Priority Waste, they will also take on the additional services of repairs and storage.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley has voiced his frustration with Flint City Council’s internal issues in not getting this grant approved already.

“When they don’t move items along that prescription of what it is, it log-jams everything else and so, one thing just leads into the next,” Neeley said. “It’s very disappointing that they can’t get business done because they’re in-fighting with one another. But it’s time to take care of the people’s business.”

The next Flint City Council meeting will be held on Oct. 18.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.