Game of the Week preview, week 8: Beaverton Beavers

We’re heading into the eighth TV5 Game of the Week, and Beaverton will be facing off against Gladwin.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEAVERTON, Mich. (WNEM) – We’re heading into the eighth TV5 Game of the Week, and Beaverton will be facing off against Gladwin.

After starting the season 1-2, Beaverton has won four games in a row and is tied for second place in the Jack Pine Conference. The Beavers have a shot at a share of first place, but they need to take down the defending state champs and current kings of the conference: Gladwin.

This Beaverton team is relatively young, but they’re hungry for the school’s first conference title since 2019.

The Beavers want to focus on their preparation this week and bring the energy on Friday night.

“We all want to work hard this week and it’s really a big mental game going against Gladwin, you know? Defending state champs, they’re a tough opponent, but as long as we work hard, we’ll keep it competitive,” said Will Warner, a senior at Gladwin and running back/linebacker for the team.

Head Coach Aaron Seiser said as long as the team prepares for each game, they will have a shot.

“Every week is a battle. It’s a new season pretty much every game, you know, you got to find your way,” he said. “Sometimes things work, sometimes they don’t. It’s on us to bring the energy and bring the competitiveness to that game. I always tell the guys, ‘I don’t know what the score’s going to be and I don’t know what the outcome’s going to be but I know if we prepare the way we need to, we have a shot every week,’ and that’s been kind of our approach from the get-go.”

On Thursday, TV5 will be previewing the home team: The Gladwin Flying G’s.

