Lawsuit ends with settlement in Flint police captain’s death

Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie's commemorative coin.
Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie's commemorative coin.(Flint Police Department)
By George Castle
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The estate of a Flint police captain killed in a crash last year has reached a settlement in a lawsuit against the teenage driver, who crashed into the captain, and the driver’s father.

According to court records, attorneys representing both families reached the settlement Monday, Oct. 9. No financial orders were listed in the records.

In February 2022, the driver, who was 16 at the time, lost control of his vehicle on Elms Road and crossed the center line, crashing into Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie’s vehicle. Birnie died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash.

Birnie’s wife filed the lawsuit in September last year. Her attorney claimed the driver drove in a careless and reckless manner in total disregard of the rights and safety of others.

