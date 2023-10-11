Mainly dry Thursday, soggy period returns Friday & Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had windows of sunshine today, but not everyone has gotten lucky and even those windows haven’t been consistent.

While we’ll have another chance on Thursday for some sun, don’t get used to it. Once the clouds return, they’ll likely be around most of the time for the next several days. So goes the fall season in Michigan! In addition to the clouds, we’re still stuck in a rut with temperatures, with no end in sight to the below normal values.

And if that weren’t enough, we’re still expecting a soggy period into the weekend, which unfortunately includes high school football.

This Evening & Overnight

We’ve had a few spits of rain pass through here and there today, and while they haven’t been significant, they’re still an annoyance nonetheless. While most of us will remain dry, those who do shouldn’t expect these areas of rain or mist to last too long tonight, with a dry overnight expected.

Skies will break up a bit as the night goes on too, allowing for at least some frost potential. A Frost Advisory is in place for Roscommon and Ogemaw counties from 2 AM to 10 AM Thursday. Patchy frost is possible elsewhere too, but the clouds clearing out enough, or in time, is more uncertain.

Lows will drop to the 30s and 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Lows will be in the low 40s regardless, with 30s expected in our coldest locations. Winds will be light out of the north, if not completely calm.

Thursday

A warm front that we’ve been keeping an eye on the last few days should largely remain to the south of the TV5 viewing area during the day Thursday, so barring a huge change, we should remain dry through the daylight hours tomorrow.

Rain is expected to remain to our west and south on Thursday, but it will be close by. (WNEM)

We also think we’ll be dry most of the night too, but we’re keeping a small chance of rain in the forecast overnight as the system will be knocking on our door, and any slight shift could push rain into our area.

Highs will be in the middle 50s, if not warmer Thursday. (WNEM)

Otherwise, we expect a decently pleasant day by October standards, with a mix of clouds and peeks of sun, and temperatures likely remaining in the middle 50s tomorrow. Winds will be northeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with some gusts near 20 miles per hour possible.

We’ll still be in the 40s Thursday night, but likely warmer than Wednesday night due to the clouds moving back into the area.

Friday & Saturday Rain Chance

Scattered rain is expected early Friday. (WNEM)

Model projections still show Friday and especially Friday night and early Saturday as being a wet period. We’re not currently expecting major issues when it comes to flooding, but a decent rainfall has been projected, with totals between 1-2″ seemingly being the most popular range for much of the area.

Rain is expected to be widespread by Friday evening. (WNEM)

However, there are a few interesting things popping up in our data today. Number one, the northeastern half of the area, such as the tip of the Thumb and some of our areas north of Saginaw Bay (Arenac, Iosco, etc.) are trending downward a bit today. The swath of rainfall totals on our map seems to be taking on more of a northwest to southeast orientation through the area, meaning these northeasterly zones are on the outer fringe.

Model projections of the likelihood of 1" or more of rain from Friday through Saturday. (WNEM)

Number two, our ensembles, which are the models that give us probabilities, are trending downward when it comes to the liklihood of 1″ of rain or more. Yesterday, all of these ensemble models gave us a greater than 50% chance for 1″ or more of rain from Friday through 8 AM Sunday.

Now, all of these models have dropped below a 50% chance for most of the area, with our short-term model (which gives us higher resolution) giving us 0%, yes no shot!

All of this being said, we try not to jump on trends right away. We like to see consistency develop. But it’s definitely noteworthy, considering how high the probabilities were yesterday, some of them exceeding 70%. Could it flip back tomorrow? Absolutely. But again, it’s noteworthy and we’ll have to keep an eye on it.

Bottom line? Things look soggy unfortunately for high school football and Friday evening plans. Regardless of how much rain falls, plan on being prepared for rain wherever you’re headed. And the consensus seems to be the heaviest rain will fall during Friday night and early Saturday.

