Man attacked by 3 pit bulls while delivering food to friend

The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house...
The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told deputies that three dogs from a neighbor’s house attacked him, taking him to the ground. He suffered around 30 bite wounds and lacerations, according to the sheriff's department.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Missisippi man delivering food to a friend’s house was attacked by three dogs, according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department responded to the dog attack around 9:48 a.m. Tuesday. The victim, 39-year-old Nicholas Rigby, told them that three dogs from a neighbor’s house attacked him, taking him to the ground, WDAM reports.

Rigby was able to stab two of the attacking dogs with a knife after being knocked to the ground. He suffered around 30 bite wounds and lacerations to one leg, one arm, his chest and his face, according to the sheriff’s department.

He eventually managed to escape the attack and, bleeding heavily, fled on foot to the home where he was delivering the meal.

The sheriff’s department said Rigby was taken to a hospital in Laurel, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Laurel Police Department Animal Control was asked to take possession of the three pit bulls, one male and two females, and take them to their facility. The dogs’ owner, an adult female, released ownership.

The attack is still under investigation by the sheriff’s department.

