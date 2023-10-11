Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.
By Nathan Brennan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A man in Kansas City set the new Guinness World Record for the longest paddle in a pumpkin.

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the Missouri River.

In order to accomplish the feat, Kueny needed to travel 38 miles.

“It takes a lot of planning and also a lot of flying by the seat of your pants,” Kueny said. “I’m just a guy with a pumpkin and a whimsical sense of adventure out to have fun.”

Kueny grew the pumpkin himself and added a few sandbags on the floor of it to keep himself stable.

He’s part of a group called Paddle KC, which said he was able to complete the ride to break the record. They’re just waiting for the paperwork to make it official.

The previous Guinness World Record was held by a Nebraska man who paddled down the Missouri River last year 37.5 miles in an 846-pound pumpkin.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree.
Onaway resident donates state Christmas tree in honor of late wife
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
Sara Evans was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Crystal Gayle.
Sara Evans inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
A pair of sisters walk their pet chicken Brownie to the bus stop every morning before school.
Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning
Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie's commemorative coin.
Lawsuit ends with settlement in Flint police captain’s death