Man gets life in prison for 2021 Birch Run Twp. murder

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A man found guilty for a murder in 2021 was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In October 2021, 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt, of Birch Run Township, was found dead in his home on Block Road after it was set on fire.

Five people were arrested for their suspected roles in his death in 2021. Among them were Faith Lord, Jordan Harrison, and Jorden Schmitzer who were charged with felony murder. Two others were charged with home invasion and accessory.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, Schmitzer was sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury found him guilty of felony murder, among other charges.

Schmitzer will also have to pay $296,800 in restitution and other court fees.

