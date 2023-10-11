Mostly dry today & Thursday, continuing to track more rain later this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although we’re continuing to track a soggy forecast for the end of the week, we do get a chance to break into drier weather today and Thursday before the widespread rain moves in. At this time, if you have any outdoor plans for Friday evening or night, you’ll want to start considering back-up, indoor alternatives. Additionally, the timing of the rain is lining up with Friday Night Lights, so we are expecting slippery and muddy fields for the evening. Additionally, any plans you might have for Saturday will also need indoor consideration with widespread rain.

In the meantime though, today and Thursday aren’t looking too bad for outdoor tasks! Take advantage of this time before the incoming rain Friday and Saturday.

Take advantage of the dry weather today and Thursday! (WNEM)

Today

Early this morning we’ve had a few isolated showers around Saginaw and southward. These have been very transient and intermittent so other than some damp conditions, bus stops will still be off to a decent start this morning. Any isolated showers during the daytime will mostly be near our northern counties. The overall chance of showers today is only 10%. We may even be able to break up a few clouds today too welcoming in a little bit more sunshine!

Wednesday will have a few sprinkles up north. (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to 54 degrees with a west wind at 5 to 15 mph. The average high temperature today is 63 degrees.

Wednesday reaches up to 54 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 39 degrees and a light wind at 5 mph or less. The wind direction will start to turn northeasterly through the course of the night. Overall, it’ll be quiet with a nice -- just chilly -- start to Thursday at the morning bus stops. Our northern counties will come close to freezing with a low around 34 degrees.

Thursday

As the low bringing the incoming rain for the end of the week matures over the Great Plains, a warm front will extend eastward through Indiana and Ohio. That warm front will come close to Michigan, but it’s expected to stay to the south of Mid-Michigan overall. As a result, we won’t be able to tap into the much warmer air (60s and 70s). Additionally, we should stay dry for the majority of the daylight hours before showers move in during the evening. These showers will start from the south, then grow north through the course of Thursday night. This is due to a process called Frontal Upglide, which causes showers to grow northward ahead of a warm front due to the southerly wind behind the front rising up and over it, condensing the air.

Thursday evening should see a few showers move in from the south. (WNEM)

Friday & Saturday

With the core of the low getting closer to Mid-Michigan, rainfall is expected to pick up more in coverage. Right before that though, we could have a brief midday break on Friday between the morning showers and the evening rain picking back up. As mentioned earlier, the evening rain that picks up will line up with Friday Night Lights so you’ll want to keep this in mind for the evening games. Conditions will be soggy.

Friday evening will have plenty of rain moving through. (WNEM)

That rain will only continue into Friday night and during the day Saturday. Although the wet weather will be persistent, it won’t exactly be a heavy rain. It stays steady with lighter showers that only occasionally turn moderate. By Saturday evening, we’ll begin to see the widespread activity winding down with the northeast wind picking up more. That will eventually lead to lake-effect rain showers Sunday through Tuesday.

Saturday will be a soggy day. (WNEM)

Rain totals have been staying on track with this low. In this morning’s data, we’re continuing to see 1-2″ of rain as the most likely scenario by Sunday morning. Diving into locations a little bit further, it appears communities such as Mt. Pleasant, Saginaw, Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and Sandusky will be towards the upper end of the range at 2″, while our northern row of counties are closer to the 1″ mark. We’ll have an even better idea of where exactly the heaviest rain lands once our high-resolution model data picks up this storm (late-Thursday is when the entirety of this storm will be captured in those models).

1-2" of rain is expected. (WNEM)

As always, stay tuned for updates and give the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast a check for a look past Saturday!

