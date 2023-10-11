MSP places in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police placed in the national Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The “Blue Goose” came in eighth place and will be featured in the 2024 calendar. Calendars can be purchased for $10 at statetroopers.org.

The sales benefit the AAST foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers, MSP said.

MSP submitted this photo for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest. (MSP)

