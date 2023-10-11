MSP places in Best Looking Cruiser Contest

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan State Police placed in the national Best Looking Cruiser Contest.

The “Blue Goose” came in eighth place and will be featured in the 2024 calendar. Calendars can be purchased for $10 at statetroopers.org.

The sales benefit the AAST foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers, MSP said.

MSP submitted this photo for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.
MSP submitted this photo for the "Best Looking Cruiser" contest.(MSP)
Read next:
German couple travels to Michigan, celebrates wedding at McDonald’s
A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's.
Capitol riot prosecutors seek prison for former Michigan candidate for governor
Ryan Kelly is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint
Toledo police lights

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's.
German couple travels to Michigan, celebrates wedding at McDonald’s
A couple from Germany traveled to Michigan to celebrate their wedding at McDonald's.
Couple celebrates wedding at Michigan McDonald's
Chase Bank in Saginaw
Saginaw police searching for suspect in bank robbery
Chase Bank in Saginaw
Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank
Dow Gardens warns visitors of Christmas Walk scam