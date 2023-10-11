National Wildlife Refuge Week brings USFWS director to Saginaw Co.

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - It’s National Wildlife Refuge Week, and it brought the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) director to mid-Michigan.

Martha Williams was at the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge in Saginaw County on Tuesday, Oct. 10 where she discussed how federal legislation and funding has helped the environment.

“What I see here is when you give nature a chance, it has this unbelievable ability to heal itself, and that by going through the projects at this refuge for restoration, we’ve been able to restore this area and it’s unbelievable how the wildlife responds immediately,” Williams said.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act. Williams said it’s allowed species like trumpeter swans and bald eagles to return in higher numbers than people thought possible.

She said investments into wildlife refuges have huge returns for the community, which is something Scott Simmons, the manager of the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, agrees with.

“I think refuges can do incredible things in serving a role for communities,” he said. “Maybe it’s long-term health, maybe it’s social welfare through economic leveraging and technical and human resources. There’s just so much value and people just don’t know about it.”

If you want to learn how you can use the Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge, go to the organization’s website.

