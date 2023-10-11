Onaway resident donates state Christmas tree in honor of late wife

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The state of Michigan has selected the official 2023 state Christmas tree.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget (DTMB) selected a 60-foot spruce from Onaway in the Lower Peninsula as the state’s Christmas tree.

Onaway resident Vic Ruppert and his family donated the tree in honor of his late wife, Shirley Ruppert, the state said. This is the first tree from Presque Isle County.

Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree. (State of Michigan)

The spruce will be harvested on Thursday, Oct. 26 and is set to arrive in downtown Lansing to grace the Capitol lawn for the holiday season on Saturday, Oct. 28. The tree will be harvested and transported with help from the Michigan Association of Timbermen, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, and DTMB’s Christmas tree crew.

This is the first time a tree has been selected from Presque Isle County as the state Christmas tree, the state said, adding this is the 13th tree harvested in the Lower Peninsula since the start of the official tree placement at the Capitol in 1987.

Once the tree has arrived, local Boy Scout troops will continue the tradition of untying the tree. The HI-Ball Company of Lansing will provide a crane and crew to hoist the spruce into place, which will be near the intersection of Capitol Avenue and E. Michigan Avenue.

After the tree has been placed, the city of Lansing’s forestry team will get the tree ready for the lighting scheme and decorations, which were developed by the Michigan Capitol Commission and the Lansing Board of Water and Light.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place, rain or shine, on Friday, Nov. 17 during the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City celebration. Dignitaries will flip the switch to turn on the lights at 7:30 p.m.

The Silver Bells celebration also includes an electric light parade featuring more than 70 entries decked out with thousands of lights, high school marching bands, horse drawn carriages, the arrival of Santa Claus, lighting of the state tree, community singing, and a drone holiday light show.

The event will end with a fireworks display over the Capitol.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.