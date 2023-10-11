Police arrest man accused of robbing Saginaw bank

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a Saginaw bank.

The robbery happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at the Chase Bank located at 821 Court St.

The male suspect fled on foot after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the Saginaw Police Department said.

Detectives located camera footage of the suspect’s vehicle.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, officers located the vehicle. After further investigation, a 32-year-old Saginaw man was identified as the suspect of the bank robbery and was arrested, police said.

He was also wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for absconding parole.

“Our officers and investigators are diligent, and they pay attention to detail, because of their excellent police work this bank robber and parole absconder was taken off our streets,” Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.

The robbery remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact Det. Anthony Accardo at 989-759-1762 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.

