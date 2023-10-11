Police: Man killed in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Monday night.

It happened at 10:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Bundy Avenue in the city of Flint.

Police officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the police department said.

He died from his injuries.

Police have not released any additional details in this case.

If you have any information, contact Officer LaShabriane Kelly at 810-237-6977 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

