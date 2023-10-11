Police: Woman stabbed to death in Flint

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed to death Tuesday night.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Davison Road.

Police officers responded to the scene and found the woman suffering from stab wounds, the police department said.

The woman died from her injuries.

The suspect in this case is a juvenile female, police said.

If you have any information, contact Officer Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

