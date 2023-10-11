Saginaw church holds quarterly food giveaway

A Saginaw church is helping those in need.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw church is helping those in need.

Victorious Believers Ministries hosted a food giveaway on Tuesday, Oct. 10 that was busy before it even started.

Vicki Hill, a parishioner and the “Gospel Lady” at Kiss 107.1 said people were in line at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, four hours before the event started.

She said the church is trying to fill the need in the community.

“We give back to the community. We love the folks at heart. Our pastor, Christopher V. Pryor, is always in the community doing something and, you know, he teaches love, he teaches us to give, and we’re doing just that,” Hill said.

She said the food giveaways are held quarterly.

