Saginaw Fire Awards honors firefighters, emergency personnel

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Bells were tolling on Tuesday for firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, and members of the Saginaw department and emergency service personnel were honored.

One woman, Cynthia Perez Diehl, was also recognized for saving her neighbor from a house fire as she was driving to work.

“I knew I had to help these people. It was 5:40 a.m. in the morning, they’re asleep, and I hurried up and jumped out of my vehicle and started pounding on the door and the flames were close to me on the left and I could just feel the heat, but all I thought as a mother, a grandmother was, ‘What if there are children in there?’” she said.

She said the mother eventually came to the door and saw the flames and got her family out.

The ceremony also named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year, Engineer Cody Beaver.

