Sisters walk their pet chicken to the school bus stop every morning

A pet chicken on a leash in Rhode Island has been quite a hit lately. (Source: WJAR)
By Sam Read, WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (WJAR) – A pet chicken on a leash in Rhode Island has been quite a hit lately.

The Taylors have four feathered friends who live in their backyard that all get treated like royalty, according to Katie Taylor.

She says the first thing her two daughters want to do each morning is see their chickens.

Hannah, 9, and her 5-year-old sister Lila said their mom surprised them with the chickens a few weeks ago.

“In the beginning, all the chickens were equally snuggled and then as time went on, Brownie seemed to be the favorite,” Taylor said.

To show admiration to the animals and so they’re not cooped up, a hot pink leash was purchased.

“I was in my office one day and the kids came in and said, ‘Mom, we really want to buy a chicken leash.’ And they went to their piggy bank and they got their money that they’d saved up over the summer.”

Hannah said her chickens’ happiness and health are imperative.

“I want them to like for their legs to get stronger -- so they can actually get some exercise besides our backyard,” Hannah said.

After doing some research and watching several videos, Brownie gets safely strapped in her leash for a walk.

“Brownie is very sweet to us. So, we want to be sweet to her by taking her on a walk, taking her to new places,” Hannah said. “She gets kind of excited when the leash is on because she knows it’s time to go for a walk.”

A few weeks ago the sisters asked their mom if Brownie could send them off to school. So now, side-by-side their pet pounds the pavement with them as they walk to the bus stop.

The first time the other students saw Brownie waiting, they couldn’t get enough.

“All of the boys and girls in the back stand up and they kept looking at the chicken because it was so funny how the chicken just had a leash,” Hannah said.

Now, leading Brownie on a leash has become a part of their regular routine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Trucks haul two rocket motors slowly down Figueroa Street in Los Angeles, Wednesday Oct. 11,...
Huge rocket motors arrive at Los Angeles museum for space shuttle Endeavour display
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being...
Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft