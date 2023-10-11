Saginaw Spirit move up the rankings, add a goaltender

By Mark Pearson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Spirit are just three games into their regular season and are already moving up the rankings.

The Spirit were ranked fifth but in the latest CHL Top-10 Poll, Saginaw slotted in at number four.

The team also added a goaltender today.

The Spirit traded for Nolan Lalonde from the Sarnia Sting. He’s just 19-years old and is one of three OHL goalies that’s under contract to an NHL team.

In 2022 Lalonde was signed by the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’s played 99 OHL games and has a 3.85 goals against average.

