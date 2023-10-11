Suspects ram their way out of dealership with $380,000 worth of vehicles

Several vehicles were stolen from a dealership in South Windsor, Connecticut, early Wednesday morning.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Multiple suspects took four vehicles from a dealership in South Windsor overnight, according to both police and the business owner.

It happened at Mike and Tony Auto Sales & Service around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday, police said. The suspects got in by breaking a window.

Police said four vehicles that totaled $380,000 were stolen out of the business’s main garage. One of them was used to ram the gate open, then was abandoned on Edwin Road.

Tracking hardware in one of the other vehicles was pinged in New York City around 3:45 a.m., police revealed.

The owner of the business said the stolen vehicles included a purple 2015 Porsche, a red and black 2022 Dodge Ram, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger and a maroon 2022 GMC Terrain.

He posted photos of three of the vehicles on his Instagram account.

Police said the investigation remained active. Anyone with information was asked to contact South Windsor police.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

A mother speaks after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin gummies to...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
A mother speaks out after a kindergarten teacher was allegedly caught slipping melatonin...
Mother says teacher gave 5-year-old student melatonin
Donations are needed for striking UAW workers as contract talks remain active. (Source:...
Donations keep UAW strikers going
The bakery merged with Barney's in 2020 and continues to expand
Barney’s BakeHouse Bakery opens second location in Freeland
File - Carrot fields are irrigated, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in New Cuyama, Calif. On...
Wholesale inflation in US rises 2.2% in September, biggest year-over-year gain since April