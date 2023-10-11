Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Good morning Mid-Michigan and happy Wednesday! We have some stories to know before you get your day started.

1. Murder suspect, Avion Sanders will stand trial in Wayne County at 9 a.m. He is charged in the death of 18-year-old Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills. Investigators believe Sanders and Hills met at a party in Detroit, where Hills brought his AR-15 rifle. After he was reported missing, Hills’ body was found in a Detroit basement with gunshot wounds.

2. This is the fourth week the United Auto Workers have been on strike against the Big Three automakers. Meantime, UAW members at General Dynamics in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania authorized a strike. This is as General Motors offered the union a 20 percent pay raise with an increased 401K contribution and cost of living adjustment.

3. Michigan taxpayers will pay for former Governor Rick Snyder’s legal fees. This comes after state attorneys violated a court order by distributing protected documents in the Flint Water prosecution. Last Friday, a judge found Attorney General Dana Nessel’s agency in civil contempt.

4. The City of Flint at risk of losing a multi-million dollar grant to enhance waste collection services for the city. This comes after Monday’s special affairs meeting where councilmembers couldn’t agree and vote on a grant that could add services. If approved, the grant would come at no extra cost through 2028.

5. Barney’s Bakehouse Bakery will hold its grand opening in Freeland today. The bakery’s new second location opens at 8 a.m. The new location is at 218 N. Main Street. The full-service bakery features fresh baked breads, buns, rolls, donuts, pastries, cinnamon rolls, and more. Hours to start are Wednesday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

