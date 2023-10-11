What you need to know about this weekend’s annular eclipse

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - During the month of October, we lose nearly 3 minutes of daylight a day. Though we are getting less time with a lower sun angle, we still see sunshine between the cloudy days. On Saturday, October 14, 2023, some American will notice the sunlight is a bit dim due to the moon’s movement. On that day, an annular solar eclipse will happen.

A solar eclipse is when the moon moves in between the earth and the sun. The light from the sun is then blocked by the moon which casts a shadow onto earth. Due to the movement of all three stars and planets, a shadow path across a section of the globe is created.

How and Annular Solar Eclipse happens (WOWT)

There are different types of eclipses like a total solar eclipse or an annular eclipse, which is happening on Saturday. In a total solar eclipse, the moon can block out the sun and its light for a few minutes. In an annular eclipse, the moon is not able to block out the sun completely and leaves a ring of sunlight. The reason the moon can and cannot cover is based on how far the moon is from earth. In a total solar eclipse, the moon is closer to earth allowing it to appear similar size. In an annular eclipse, the moon is further away from the earth in its orbit causing it to not completely block out the sun.

Due to the angle and curvature of the earth not everyone will get to see what is called the ring of fire. The ring of fire is created when the sun, moon and earth are exactly lined up in an annular eclipse. Since the moon cannot block the sunlight completely a bring orange ring remains around the sun. As the moon and sun come into alignment, the sun will be partially blocked at times.

May 2012 Annular Eclipse viewed from Tahoka, Texas, by Hannah Tidwell (KCBD First Alert)

For those who will try to view the partial eclipse, make sure you have safe viewing glasses that will protect your eyes from the sun. Everyday sunglasses will not be enough to protect your eyes. Those who will see the maximum obscuration of the sun will be U.S. cities like Eugene, Oregon, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and San Antonio, Texas. In that path of maximum obscuration, the ring of fire will be visible for around 30 seconds to five minutes. With the path being located across the west, Michigan will only see a partial eclipse. Only 30-40% of the sun will be blocked from the view in the Great Lake state. If you try to view the eclipse from Michigan, you will still need eye protection.

Annular eclipse path (WDBJ Weather)

The annular solar eclipse will start to be visible to the United States from 9:15am to 11:50am local time zones. For those watching from Michigan, the event will end shortly after 1pm eastern time zone. The weather for viewing in mid-Michigan will make it difficult to partake in the event.

Saturday’s forecast has a low-pressure system bringing rainfall to much of the state. Rain is expected to be falling in Michigan during the event. With the rain expected, that means cloud cover will be thick and will block out the view of the sun. Complete darkness will not be experienced anywhere in the United States though the partial solar eclipse will be visible in all 48 contiguous U.S. states.

The next annular eclipse that will be visible in the United States will be July 21, 2039, and will only be visible in Alaska. Coming up on April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will come across the country. The eclipse will be visible to mid-Michigan, weather permitting. The line of totality will be nearby in northwest Ohio. For more information on next year’s total solar eclipse, check out the coverage from our sister station.

