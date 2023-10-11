WWI-era freighter discovered 100 years after it sank

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 100 years after it sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, a steel bulk freighter, the Huronton has been discovered.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the discovery of the Huronton on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

On Oct. 11, 1923, the 238-foot-long ship was empty and traveling on Lake Superior through heavy fog and smoke from forest fires. At the same time another ship, the 416-foot bulk freighter Cetus, was heading the opposite direction.

The society said both vessels were travelling too fast for the conditions and collided. The bow of the Cetus ripped a hole in the port side of the Huronton, which temporarily locked the two ships together.

The society said the captain of the Cetus kept his engines moving forward, “plugging” the hole in the side of Huronton. This gave the crew enough time to escape.

The first mate, Dick Simpell, sprang into action to save the ship’s mascot, a bulldog. He jumped back onto the flooding ship to untie the dog and successfully carried it onto the Cetus before the Huronton plunged into Superior’s depths.

“Finding any shipwreck is exciting. But to think that we’re the first human eyes to look at this vessel 100 years after it sank, not many people have the opportunity to do that,” GLSHS Executive Director Bruce Lynn said. “I think about some of the more interesting aspects of what we do as an organization, but the searching for, discovery and documentation of shipwrecks, especially if it’s a vessel that sank a hundred years ago, is pretty exciting because, it’s truly a part of our past.”

The Huronton now sits at a depth of 800 feet below the surface.

