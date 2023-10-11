WWI-era freighter discovered 100 years after it sank

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WNEM) - More than 100 years after it sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, a steel bulk freighter, the Huronton has been discovered.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) announced the discovery of the Huronton on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

Caption

On Oct. 11, 1923, the 238-foot-long ship was empty and traveling on Lake Superior through heavy fog and smoke from forest fires. At the same time another ship, the 416-foot bulk freighter Cetus, was heading the opposite direction.

The society said both vessels were travelling too fast for the conditions and collided. The bow of the Cetus ripped a hole in the port side of the Huronton, which temporarily locked the two ships together.

The society said the captain of the Cetus kept his engines moving forward, “plugging” the hole in the side of Huronton. This gave the crew enough time to escape.

The first mate, Dick Simpell, sprang into action to save the ship’s mascot, a bulldog. He jumped back onto the flooding ship to untie the dog and successfully carried it onto the Cetus before the Huronton plunged into Superior’s depths.

“Finding any shipwreck is exciting. But to think that we’re the first human eyes to look at this vessel 100 years after it sank, not many people have the opportunity to do that,” GLSHS Executive Director Bruce Lynn said. “I think about some of the more interesting aspects of what we do as an organization, but the searching for, discovery and documentation of shipwrecks, especially if it’s a vessel that sank a hundred years ago, is pretty exciting because, it’s truly a part of our past.”

The Huronton now sits at a depth of 800 feet below the surface.

Read next:
Buena Vista native calls win on Wheel of Fortune ‘surreal’
James Sanders, a Buena Vista native, recently won over $23,000 on Wheel of Fortune.
Man gets life in prison for 2021 Birch Run Twp. murder
Jorden Schmitzer is accused of killing 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt of Birch Run Township.
Onaway resident donates state Christmas tree in honor of late wife
Michigan's 2023 state Christmas tree.
Lawsuit ends with settlement in Flint police captain’s death
Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie's commemorative coin.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clinton Co. Sheriff provides an update on the search for a missing toddler.
Missing Clinton County 2-year-old found dead in Looking Glass River
Winning lottery instant game ticket.
Shiawassee Co. resident wins $6M lottery prize
Police provide more information on disappearance of 2.5-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs
Crews found the bodies of 4-year-old Evelyn Blackport and 7-year-old Elliot James Blackport...
2 children die in Michigan house fire while adult, another child escape flames
Search continues for missing 3-year-old Clinton County boy with special needs

Latest News

Learn more about the upcoming talent show.
Flint's Got Talent returns for second year
More than 100 years after it sank to the bottom of Lake Superior, a steel bulk freighter, the...
WWI era shipwreck discovered
James Sanders, a Buena Vista native, recently won over $23,000 on Wheel of Fortune.
Buena Vista native calls win on Wheel of Fortune ‘surreal’
Jorden Schmitzer is accused of killing 65-year-old Scott Engelhardt of Birch Run Township.
Man gets life in prison for 2021 Birch Run Twp. murder