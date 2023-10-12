Crime Stoppers receives $75K grant to enhance public safety

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County has received a $75,000 grant to enhance public safety and foster community-law enforcement collaboration, especially in the north Flint area.

The Ruth Mott Foundation awarded the renewal grant to Crime Stoppers, which will go through June of 2024.

“Crime Stoppers has demonstrated through the evolution of this program that the work actively engages the community, successfully combats crime, and implements innovative strategies to enhance public safety,” said Raquel Thueme, president of the Ruth Mott Foundation. “We heard from north Flint residents that public safety initiatives are a priority. Crime Stoppers has been an effective community partner in that area.”

In the upcoming year, Crime Stoppers will commit to the following initiatives:

Spotlight unsolved crimes, promoting crime prevention tips, and disseminating Crime Stoppers information through various channels including television, billboards, brochures, and social media.

Leverage mobile ads via geo-fencing to target areas affected by criminal activities.

Implement and utilizing OTT/CTV (Over-The-Top/Connected TV) to reach a wider audience.

Participate in community, neighborhood, and law enforcement events and meetings.

Host the annual Genesee County Community Safety Resource Fair.

Educate Flint’s youth about Crime Stoppers through outreach programs featuring McGruff the Crime Dog and police K9 units.

The grant’s “focus zone” encompasses Robert T. Longway Boulevard/5th Avenue/Flushing Road, Clio Road, Carpenter Road, and Center Road in north Flint.

Crime Stoppers had a successful introduction of mobile ads via geo-fencing in 2019, which paved the way for its latest initiative: an OTT/CTV channel. The channel is geared toward creating a safer community by delivering essential information to citizens about unsolved crimes, program awareness, crime prevention, and safety tips.

OTT/CTV will zero in on audiences who have been previously exposed to Crime Stoppers billboards in the north Flint area. When passing the billboards, the audiences will automatically receive Crime Stoppers’ public service announcements on their at-home streaming devices.

The strategy focuses on a two-mile radius around the billboard location, which guarantees approximately 14,000 public service announcement views on streaming devices within the target area over a four-week period.

“We are thrilled to pioneer this innovative initiative, making us the first Crime Stoppers program globally to implement such a groundbreaking approach with OUTFRONT! Our organization is at the forefront of Crime Stoppers programs, employing these fresh and inventive methods to encourage community engagement and contribute to crime resolution,” said Julie Lopez, executive director of Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.

The Ruth Mott Foundation has been supporting Crime Stoppers with grants since 2017. Nearly 1,100 tips have been submitted for crimes within the grant’s targeted area. Of those tips, Crime Stoppers said 55 have played an essential role in helping with arrests. Tipsters have been awarded a sum of $37,450.

According to Crime Stoppers, the solved crimes span from homicide, blight/illegal dumping, drugs, felon in possession of a firearm, to felony fugitive warrants for assault with intent to murder and domestic violence.

