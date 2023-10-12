Game of the Week preview, week 8: Beaverton Beavers

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our week eight Game of the Week features Gladwin hosting Beaverton. Today, we focus in on the Beavers.

After starting the season 1-2, Beaverton has won 4 games in a row and are tied for second place in the Jack Pine Conference.

The Beavers have a shot at a share of first place but they need to take down the defending state champs and current kings of the conference Gladwin.

This Beaverton team is relatively young but they’re hungry for the school’s first conference title since 2019.

The Beavers want to focus on their preparation this week and bring the energy on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.