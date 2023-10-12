Head-on crash in Buena Vista kills 2

BUENA VISTA, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were killed in a crash in Buena Vista on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12 about 11:30 p.m., a woman in a 2018 Buick SUV was driving northbound on Portsmouth Road near Wadsworth Road while a man in a 2018 Chevy pickup was driving southbound, according to Det. Russ Pahssen with the Buena Vista Police Department.

Pahssen said preliminary investigation indicates one of the vehicles crossed the centerline of the road, resulting in a head-on collision.

Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township. (Buena Vista Police Department)

Two people died after a crash in Buena Vista Township. (Buena Vista Police Department)

The woman, 42-year-old Elizabeth Roe of Buena Vista, was pronounced dead at the scene, Pahssen said. He said the man, 44-year-old Matthew Little of Buena Vista, was transported to a local hospital, but he later died.

The crash is under investigation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.